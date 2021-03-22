Mavericks fought hard to stop the Pulse

Saracens Mavericks took on London Pulse in a local derby in Round 7 of the VNSL season. An exciting match saw Mavericks take the win with a 7 goal lead.

The match started off evenly, with both teams taking a while to settle. Mavericks got into the flow of the match, but London Pulse’s defensive pressure made sure they didn’t get too comfortable. Both sides battled it out for the first quarter but Mavericks took a slim one point lead 10-9.

The second quarter saw a big improvement from Mavericks as they settled into the match and found their rhythm. Both sides had strong defensive pressure as they shut down the attacking ends. Mavericks came out on top and went into the half-time break leading 21-15.

In the second half, Pulse came out after their half time team talk with renewed purpose, as they fought for possession throughout. Mavericks applied the defensive pressure throughout this quarter, slowing down Pulse’s defence and creating a lot of chances for turnovers. Although Pulse won the quarter, Mavericks maintained a four goal lead as the game went into the final quarter.

Both teams came out firing in the final quarter, a win within reach for both sides. Pulse clawed back the deficit, with a two goal difference at one point. However, Mavericks would not allow them to equalise and fought for every ball to ensure they maintained their lead. Mavericks not only maintained their lead, but extended it out to seven goals by the time the final whistle blew. A much improved performance from the home side, as connections grow stronger with each match. The final score was 39-32.

An exciting match, but Saracens Mavericks learned from their mistakes in previous weeks and capitalised on every chance they had to score. Congratulations to Lucozade Sport Player of the Match, Kadeen Corbin, for her amazing work in the shooting circle.

Photo Credit : Morgan Harlow