Mavericks register historic win over Wasps in race for top 4

The final match of the double header weekend saw Saracens Mavericks and Wasps go head-to-head in what was a was hugely important match to both teams. Both teams needed a win to get one step closer to the Top 4. Wasps lead most of the way, but Mavericks played with passion and brought it back in the final quarter.

A riveting first quarter saw both sides go goal for goal throughout. While Wasps had Rachel Dunn under the post scoring goals, Mavericks had youngster Britney Clarke doing the same at the other end. The first quarter ended with Wasps gaining a small one goal lead.

The second quarter was much like the first, with the teams going goal for goal throughout. The final few minutes of the quarter were crucial for Wasps to take the lead. After a few errors from Mavericks, Wasps went into the half time break with a 4-goal lead. The score was 20-24.

The third quarter was a scrappy, messy, exciting affair with the ball making its way up and down court with both sides fighting for every ball. An incredible final minute from Mavericks saw Jodie Gibson take an interception which got converted to goal. Both teams scored 8 goals that quarter, so Wasps went into the last 12 minutes with a 4-goal advantage.

Mavericks came out with fire in their bellies in the final quarter. With renewed confidence, they began to build on the final minute of the previous quarter and closed the gap. In the final few minutes of the match, Wasps began to see it slip away, as Mavericks kept going for every ball. They took the match 41-37. This is the first time in their history that Mavericks have come out on top against Wasps, and it was visible to everyone watching how much it meant to them.

Congratulations to Gabby Marshall on being named Lucozade Sport Player of the Match.

Photo Credit : Ben Lumley