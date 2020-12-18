Mavericks Statement: Manchester Thunder vs Saracens Mavericks cancelled

Saracens Mavericks’ match against Manchester Thunder on Saturday has been cancelled.

One of the Mav’s Vitality Netball Superleague players experienced Covid-19 symptoms in the week and has since tested positive for the virus. The player, and members of the squad who were in close contact, are now in isolation and unable to make the game.

Head coach Kat Ratnapala said: “We are extremely disappointed to withdraw from this friendly with Manchester Thunder, however our immediate priority is the welfare of our player. The health and safety of all players and staff involved, and their families, is paramount during this time.

“We are grateful to Thunder, their stakeholders and everyone in the Netball community, for their understanding during what is a difficult period for us all.

“We hope all our supporters have a wonderful, safe Christmas.”

Saracens Mavericks would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support.