Mavericks take Bath in an incredible match in Wakefield

In their first match of the double header weekend, Saracens Mavericks went head-to-head with the previously undefeated Team Bath. The exhilarating match saw both teams battle it out for the full 48 minutes, with Saracens Mavericks taking the win by a single goal.

Saracens Mavericks started off strong, scoring three consecutive goals before Team Bath could answer, but Bath did not take that lying down. They kept fighting throughout, keeping the pressure on Mavericks. Mavericks took an early setback when starting Goal Keeper, Razia Quashie, went off with an ankle injury which saw her out for the rest of the match. Both teams took the quarter goal for goal with Bath winning 10-11.

In the second quarter, both teams came out fighting. Mavericks’ defensive unit of Jodie Gibson and Jo Trip forced many turnovers, giving them the advantage. Their midcourt worked seamlessly to take the ball to goal, with their shooters capitalising on the chance. By half time, Mavericks had taken a two-goal lead, heading into the break 21-19.

The second half did not disappoint, with Saracens Mavericks working tirelessly against top of the table, Bath. Both teams did not let up the pressure one bit, fighting for every single ball and punishing any errors made by their opponents. By the end of the third quarter, Mavericks maintained their slim lead, with the score being 32-20.

The final quarter saw both teams leave everything out on the court. Team Bath tried several combinations in defence, but they proved to be ineffective against Mavericks’ attacking unit. Despite this, they continued to turnover ball, clawing back a 5-goal deficit with minutes on the clock. However, Mavericks maintained their small lead as the final few minutes saw both sides desperately go goal for goal. Ultimately, Saracens Mavericks were victorious, winning 39-38.

This incredible match showcased what both sides can achieve when they are pushed and produced fantastic netball. The results will surely shake up the leaderboard by the end of the weekend. A special congratulations to Sasha Corbin, who was named Lucozade Sport Player of the Match for a brilliantly played match.

Photo Credit : Morgan Harlow