Mavericks take silver in Fast5 All-Stars

Saracens Mavericks took silver in this year’s Fast5 Netball All-Stars. They brought the energy, skills and party to the event and had the crowd on their side from the moment they appeared on the court.

The opening round against 2018 winners Wasps was an exciting affair, with Wasps ultimately taking the win. The final score for the first match was 33-48.

Undeterred, Mavericks came out fighting against the then-reigning champs, Loughborough Lightning in their second-round game. They brought fast-paced skills, athleticism and excitement to the match, delivering a score of 51-30.

With a quick turnaround, Mavericks took on Strathclyde Sirens in a nail-biting match which left Mavericks taking the win by just 3 points. With the crowd egging them on, Mavericks pushed Sirens until the final seconds, emerging victorious and booking their semi-finals spot against Manchester Thunder.

Mavericks continued on their winning streak into the semi-finals. They had an incredible run and used the double point buzzer at the right moment to give themselves a 10 point goal scored by Kadeen Corbin. They took the win 27-11 and went into the finals against 2021 VNSL reigning champions, Team Bath.

The final was a tightly-contested match, with both sides pushing each other until the end. The crowd cheered Mavericks on, giving them the energy to keep going until the final seconds. Team Bath just pipped them to the post, and Mavericks lost 17-23.

Although Mavericks didn’t win the tournament, they won the crowd over and had the best energy of the day. They created a horde of new fans and delivered some of the most memorable performances of this year’s event.

Kadeen Corbin was the highest scoring shooter of the day, having scored 106 points and cementing her position as one of the best shooters in the league.