Mawi in Fiji squad

Eroni Mawi has been called up by Fiji for their upcoming autumn internationals.

Mawi has 14 Fiji caps to date.

The prop made his Saracens debut in the first game after the restart at Bristol Bears but his season was cut short due to injury.

He is part of a 32-man squad who will go into camp on 25th October to prepare to face France, Italy and Scotland in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Fiji will warm up against Portugal prior to the newly formed tournament.