Saracens

Together Saracens

Login
malins1

Max Malins withdraws from England squad

07-07-2021 Club News - Oli Shapley

Max Malins has withdrawn from the England squad after suffering a shoulder ligament injury in last week’s game against USA.

Malins will see a specialist later this week to further assess the injury.

Eddie Jones will not call up a replacement player.  His side take on Canada at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday [10 July, 3pm KO].

Latest News Articles
Partners
Shawbrook
Simba
Hy-Pro
Acronis
Castore
Partners