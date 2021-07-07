Max Malins withdraws from England squad
Max Malins has withdrawn from the England squad after suffering a shoulder ligament injury in last week’s game against USA.
Malins will see a specialist later this week to further assess the injury.
Eddie Jones will not call up a replacement player. His side take on Canada at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday [10 July, 3pm KO].
