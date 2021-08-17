May Campbell commits to Saracens once again

Saracens can today confirm that May Campbell has signed a new deal to remain at StoneX Stadium.

The hooker is entering her sixth season with the club, and has been a crucial part of the squad since arriving in North London.

Campbell has made 68 appearances for Sarries after making her debut against Wasps back in 2015, and they include the back-to-back Premier 15s titles in 2018 and 2019.

The 25-year-old, who has represented England at Under 20s level is also a full time recruitment consultant away from the sport.

Campbell is looking forward to another campaign getting underway for the Women in Black.

“I’m delighted to be staying at Saracens as I have thoroughly enjoyed the last six seasons. I will endeavour to continue to learn and develop my game.”

Head Coach Alex Austerberry is pleased to have another key member of the squad signed up.

“May had a superb campaign last season and has continued to grow and develop as a player. Her consistency and quality of performance have been there for all to see and it is great to have her on board for the next few seasons.”