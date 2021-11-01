McCall delighted with Derby Day triumph

Director of Rugby Mark McCall says the win over Harlequins reflected the work rate from the whole match day 23.

Trailing by 10 points early in the second half it looked as if it would be a tall order for Sarries, but they showed their never-say-die attitude to secure a thrilling victory.

“We weren’t ourselves in the first half and didn’t have the same energy that we’ve had in recent weeks, but looking at the scoreboard it was still winnable at 19-9.” Said McCall.

He added: “We weren’t perfect in the second half but had much more energy and I think the result is reflective of our work rate. We’re delighted with the result and it’s something we can build on for the next game.”

McCall was keen to praise Alex Lozowski who was the Player of the Match after a flawless kicking display in South West London.

“He’s been amazing, he started well against Bristol and was 100% from the tee that day as well. They were difficult kicks but he’s played really well for us so far this season.”

The defensive effort also received credit from McCall for what was a relentless effort to stay within touching distance of the Champions.

“Across the board we fought and scrapped really well. Quins were camped in our 22 for a long time in that second half and that is when the game can be decided but we got through it and can be really pleased with that.”