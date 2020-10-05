McCall pays tribute to departing Barritt and Wigglesworth

Mark McCall has paid tribute to departing duo Brad Barritt and Richard Wigglesworth.

The pair will go on to pastures news following long period at Saracens and their contribution has been immense in so many ways.

Barritt has been club captain since 2016 and has made 262 Sarries appearances since debuting in 2008, while Wigglesworth ended his 10 years at the club by running out for the 250th time on Sunday.

Mark McCall on Brad Barritt

It really is so hard to overstate Brad’s contribution to Saracens over the past 12 years.

When he arrived at the club in 2008, his performances meant he quickly became an established part of the side and the physical attributes he displayed as well as how hard he worked represented everything we wanted to be on the field.

He’s gone on to captain the club magnificently over a number of years and has the respect of everybody in the organisation for the way he leads by example and for the way he conducts himself on and off the field.

I don’t think we’ve ever had a tougher player than Brad at the club, but he’s also a highly intelligent individual whose leadership has been fundamental to how the club has progressed and evolved.

I’ve enjoyed a great relationship with Brad and value our friendship greatly.

Mark McCall on Richard Wigglesworth

Wiggy is one of the most competitive individuals I’ve ever seen and he is one of the most hard-working players I’ve come across.

His contribution has been enormous over a very long period of time and he has been unbelievable over the past 12 to 18 months, particularly this season. Wiggy has been instrumental in bringing through the younger group and his emotional and tactical leadership of those players has been phenomenal.

His key strength is game understanding, knowing what to do and when to do it in big games which he showed in the two finals last year. He came on at crucial times in both matches and it was his understanding of what needed to be done that saw us through.

He’s been a brilliant, brilliant player for this club and we’re going to miss having him around.