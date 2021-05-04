McCall satisfied after ‘important’ month puts Sarries on track

Mark McCall says his side are in a strong position after a month which has seen them win all four of their matches with bonus points.

Sarries have defeated Bedford Blues, Doncaster Knights, Ealing Trailfinders and Nottingham to put their fate in their own hands as they look to qualify for the end of season play-offs.

Speaking after the 56-0 triumph at Lady Bay, McCall reflected on a tricky spell of fixtures for the Men in Black.

“Overall if you look at this four week period it’s been really important for us. 20 points from the four games is very good against strong sides like Doncaster and Ealing, and it has put us in a strong position to hopefully finish in the top two.”

A thoroughly impressive second-half display saw Sarries register a comprehensive win in Nottingham, but McCall is still looking for improvements as the business end of the season approaches.

“Nottingham kept putting their bodies on the line and never gave up but we were a bit scrappy in that first half.

“As a team we weren’t cohesive in the first half but individually there were some great moments. Andy Christie was outstanding throughout and Al Clarey was very good in the scrum.

“Second half we were much better and the players really enjoyed it, you could see they had a lot of fun out there.”

On a big week for the club with the British and Irish Lions squad being announced on Thursday, McCall is hoping to see plenty of Saracens making their way to South Africa in June.

“Warren has an understanding of what our players can bring, so we will all just wait and see, and keep our fingers crossed!”

Saracens Men have no match this weekend but are back in action the following week against Ampthill at StoneX Stadium, with just three rounds left of the regular season.