McFarland overwhelmed after double-try full debut

Theo McFarland spoke of his huge excitement after his first start for the club ended in perfect fashion on Saturday.

The Samoan international scored two tries and was the Player of the Match in the 28-21 win over Harlequins at StoneX Stadium.

“I’m overwhelmed to be honest and really excited that we got the win. It was a good shift from the boys and we performed well, scored some awesome tries with some real teamwork.” Said the 26-year-old.

The defence at the end ensured that Sarries held on for the seven point victory, and after the ending against London Irish the week before McFarland was especially pleased with the resilience shown.

“The last thing we wanted was for another draw. We didn’t want that feeling again and we really showed up defensively to get the win. We can’t wait for another chance next weekend.”