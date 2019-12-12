Meet the players and see behind-the-scenes training this Christmas!

There’s never been a better time to get involved with Saracens Rugby Camps this Christmas!

Train With The Pros Event – 18th Dec.

On Wednesday 18th December, a host of Saracens’ top players will be descending on Allianz Park to take on the role of coach and give young players from the community the chance to learn from the very best, including some of Saracens’ World Cup returners!

The session will allow young players to work in a fun and enjoyable environment developing individual concepts such as catch & pass, tackle technique, evasion and contact skills. The evening will also allow for players to work on unit development including areas such as rucking, leaching and defence organisation alongside professional players.

The coaching session will be followed by an opportunity to collect autographs and mingle with the players responsible for some of the most expansive and entertaining rugby in the Gallagher Premiership.

Saracens Rugby Camp – 2nd & 3rd Jan.

The ultimate Christmas present for any young fan.

We’re shaking things up in January by not only laying on two days of coaching The Saracens Way at Allianz Park, but we’re also offering participants the chance to take a behind-the-scenes look at the Saracens Captain’s Run; the final training session before their game against Worcester Warriors on the 4th of January. Participants will be able to meet the full squad, shake some hands and secure their autographs.

The camp looks set to be incredibly popular given this one-off opportunity, so please book early to avoid disappointment!

For more information or to book your place, head to www.saracens.com/rugbycamps