Men’s rugby and fans to return to Copthall Stadium

Saracens Men will host a Leicester Tigers XV in a pre-season friendly on Saturday 12th December (KO 15H00) with the club delighted to confirm 1,000 supporters will be able to attend the fixture.

Following the Government’s confirmation that London has been placed in Tier 2 of the localised COVID-19 restriction measures, Copthall Stadium will be opening its doors for fans for the first time since the Men in Black faced the Tigers back in March.

It represents a huge step in the right direction for the eventual safe return of a full allocation at home matches in NW4. The club will use this fixture as a pilot event to put its COVID-19 protocols into practice in order to be able to increase the attendance in the near future.

The 1,000 tickets will be available to Saracens Seasonal Members and will be allocated via an equal opportunity ballot. Details will be emailed to Seasonal Members and further information can be found here.