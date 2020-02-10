Men’s Six Nations Round-Up: Earl debuts as England defeat Scotland

Ben Earl became the latest Saracens Academy graduate to make his international debut on the weekend.

The young back rower was introduced for his first cap during England’s 13-6 win over Scotland in the Six Nations.

He became 1,413th player to play for England who left it late to secure victory in the rain at Murrayfield.

Saracens fly-half Owen Farrell, who captained his country from the centre, kicked two penalties and converted Ellis Genge’s try to aid Eddie Jones’ side’s first win of the tournament.

Elliot Daly, Jamie George and Maro Itoje all completed while Mako Vunipola and George Kruis were replaced after 57 and 71 minutes respectively.

Winger Sean Maitland featured for Scotland and although it wasn’t a day for running rugby, he made nine metres, beating one defender, from one carry.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Nick Tompkins earned his first Wales start after impressing in his maiden outing the previous week.

The centre scored and earned rave reviews for his display against Italy and took the 13 jersey for his team’s trip to Ireland. Rhys Carre began the match on the bench as was brought on after 64 minutes.

Things didn’t quite go to plan for Wales who suffered a 24-14 defeat in Dublin.

Meanwhile, England Under-20s enjoyed their second win of the U20 Six Nations Championship against Scotland.

Prop Harvey Beaton made his first start and hooker Theo Dan crashed over for his first score. Fly-half Manu Vunipola had a 100% conversion rate from the tee.