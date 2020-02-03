Men’s Six Nations Round-Up: Tompkins stars on international debut

Nick Tompkins made a blistering start to his international career as Wales ran out convincing winners over Italy in the opening round of the Six Nations.

The Saracens centre received plenty of plaudits for his display which was marked with a brilliant solo try.

Receiving the ball in midfield, he stepped on the gas and used beautiful footwork to skip around the last line of defence to dot under the sticks.

Tompkins celebrated wildly to mark the score and dedicated his reaction to one person.

“That was for my gran – she’s the reason I’m here,” Tompkins said of his Wrexham-born grandmother.

“I had no control over that. I went blank. That celebration was emotion and probably a bit of anxiety and relief all together.

“It was one of those I’ll never forget.”

In the second game of the weekend, Sean Maitland and Scotland battled hard against Ireland and secured a losing bonus point.

The Men in Black flyer made six carries from the wing, gaining 25 metres as well as beating one defender and making one clean break.

On Sunday, five Sarries featured for England who left it late to secure a losing bonus point against France.

Owen Farrell slotted a penalty with the clock in the red after successfully kicking two conversions earlier on in the second half.

Lock Maro Itoje was his side’s top tackler with 11 while Jamie George threw 11 perfect line-outs.

Back on the wing, Elliot Daly beat one defender and made 21 metres, and off the bench George Kruis made a big impact, almost crossing for a try late on as England chased the game.

From the Academy, three players featured for England Under-20s who secured a last-gasp victory over France.

Theo Dan made his debut from the start at hooker and Harvey Beaton came on in the front row for his first appearance.

Fly-half Manu Vunipola converted two tries to help the young roses to the win.