Midweek games a blessing – Hooley

Will Hooley says the midweek Gallagher Premiership matches are a great opportunity for players to get game time and put on a Saracens shirt.

The unique fixture schedule has been in place since the rugby returned following a five-month break due to the coronavirus with clubs often having two to three matches in a week.

Hooley made his debut in the midweek victory over Gloucester at Allianz Park.

Games coming thick and fast has allowed for young players to earn debuts and for new players, much like Hooley, a chance to get their eye in in a new environment.

The USA international is in the Sarries 23 to take on Sale Sharks on Wednesday and is thoroughly excited for his next run out for the Men in Black.

“We as a group are very much focused and very much looking forward to the Sale game on Wednesday,” he said.

“I’m massively looking forward to it; it’s fantastic.

“I know there has been a bit of negative press about the midweek games but for someone like myself it’s a blessing.

“It really is a bonus as we get a chance now to take the reins, put the jersey on and give it a go, and what better way than to go to Sale away and try to get a result.”