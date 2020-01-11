Miell replaces McKenna for Loughborough clash
Saracens Women have been forced into a late change for today’s Tyrrells Premier 15s clash against Loughborough Lightning
Sarah McKenna has been ruled out due to injury and will be replaced at fullback by Chantelle Miell.
Georgie Lingham comes onto the bench.
Saracens Women team to play Loughborough Lightning at Allianz Park
15 Chantelle Miell
14 Rachel Laqeretabua
13 Hannah Casey
12 Lisa Martin
11 Lotte Clapp (c)
10 Zoe Harrison
9 Eloise Hayward
8 Poppy Cleall
7 Marlie Packer
6 Mackenzie Carson
5 Rosie Galligan
4 Sonia Green
3 Alex Ellis
2 May Campbell
1 Hannah Botterman
Replacements
16 Kat Evans
17 Rocky Clark
18 Jeani Layola
19 Molly Morrissey
20 Nina Vistisen
21 Cara Wardle
22 Georgie Lingham
