Miell replaces McKenna for Loughborough clash

Saracens Women have been forced into a late change for today’s Tyrrells Premier 15s clash against Loughborough Lightning

Sarah McKenna has been ruled out due to injury and will be replaced at fullback by Chantelle Miell.

Georgie Lingham comes onto the bench.

Saracens Women team to play Loughborough Lightning at Allianz Park

15 Chantelle Miell

14 Rachel Laqeretabua

13 Hannah Casey

12 Lisa Martin

11 Lotte Clapp (c)

10 Zoe Harrison

9 Eloise Hayward

8 Poppy Cleall

7 Marlie Packer

6 Mackenzie Carson

5 Rosie Galligan

4 Sonia Green

3 Alex Ellis

2 May Campbell

1 Hannah Botterman

Replacements

16 Kat Evans

17 Rocky Clark

18 Jeani Layola

19 Molly Morrissey

20 Nina Vistisen

21 Cara Wardle

22 Georgie Lingham