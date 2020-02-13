Monitoring Weather: Saracens vs Sale Sharks
Saracens Rugby Club is closely monitoring weather forecasts in light of potential adverse conditions for this weekend’s fixture against Sale Sharks at Allianz Park.
Spells of heavy rain and strong winds are expected towards the end of the week before Storm Dennis brings further very wet and windy weather this weekend.
The safety of the players, supporters and staff, as ever, is paramount and as part of Saracens’ usual preparations we will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.
At present please note the match is 100% on and we look forward to welcoming fans from both Saracens and Sale Sharks to Allianz Park.
