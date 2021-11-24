Morris sees the 2021/22 campaign as a crucial one to make his mark at Sarries

Dom Morris has burst back on to the Gallagher Premiership scene so far this season with a number of eye-catching displays, and the centre sees the 2021/22 campaign as a crucial one to make his mark at Saracens.

The 24-year-old has previously featured more heavily in cup competitions but is now at the forefront of the midfield for the Men in Black with his pace causing havoc for defences up and down the country.

Morris, who is approaching his 50th appearance for the club that he supported as a child says his aim this year is to be a permanent fixture in the number 13 shirt.

“With these opportunities that are coming my way I want to do my best and establish myself in the team. If I can put my best foot forward and contribute it will be great for me so I’m just really excited to get the chance.” Said the former England Under 20.

His extended run this season may well have been impacted by his performances in the Championship promotion campaign, which allowed the likes of Morris to gain valuable experience.

“The Championship was really good for me. I got a bit more exposure and had such experienced players around me which helped me in the long term to really push on here at Sarries.”

The Men in Black currently sit second in the Gallagher Premiership in the table after the first block of matches, and the centre, who scored a crucial try against Harlequins is expecting Sarries to improve significantly in the coming months.

“Our mentality has been really strong. We started very well against Bristol when a lot of people were writing us off so it was a very positive way to get going.”

He continued: “Leicester was obviously disappointing to lose in the last few minutes but apart from that I think we’ve played really well.

“In the London Irish game we probably had a bit of complacency when we were winning in the second half but on the whole we can be pleased with the start to the season as we know there is so much more to come.

“We’re all just massively excited about the season. We just want to do as well as we can and if we do that we’ll see what happens at the end of the year.”

Morris joined the academy at StoneX Stadium at the age of 15 but a string of injuries somewhat halted his development, meaning he is now much more conscious of how he prepares for training and matches, both physically and mentally.

“Over the last couple of years I have taken much more time on my recovery which has helped me play week in week out. My neighbour is a pilates instructor so that has helped me massively!

“Mentally you need to be switched on to perform at your best so I’ve been doing a bit more goal setting and also some meditation. I’m really enjoying it and it definitely gives me a bit more focus.”

The link to the club is engrained in the Morris family with both of his brothers also coming through the academy, something that means he often pinches himself when he lines up with the badge on his chest alongside a whole host of superstars.

“I’ve supported the club since I was young. My eldest brother played here and youngest was in the academy as well so we all used to go and watch as kids. There’s real history there and there’s no doubt that I love the club.”

The way that the centre has started the season is incredibly promising for Sarries supporters, and if it continues there could well be some huge accolades coming his way when the business end of the season arrives.