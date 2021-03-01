Netball Return To Court Online Zoom Sessions

Kicking off the Saracens Mavericks Return to Court programme we have our VNSL Head Coach and Director of Netball, Kat Ratnapala who will be leading players through footwork and ball skills patterns required to get them ready to take to the netball court.

Open to all ages and abilities this session really is a unique opportunity for the netballer to get ready for the season ahead.

Return To Court Special Offer – All 6 sessions

Providing you a SPECIAL OFFER (buy 5 sessions get 1 free) for access to all 6 sessions delivered by our VNSL players for this 6 week programme.

Priced £7.50 per individual session – All 6 sessions £37.50 (get 1 free)

RETURN TO COURT – WEEK 2 WITH STEPH COLLARD – Wednesday 10th March 2021

RETURN TO COURT – WEEK 3 WITH BETH ECUYER-DALE – Wednesday 17th March 2021

RETURN TO COURT – WEEK 4 WITH INE-MARI VENTER – Wednesday 24th March 2021

RETURN TO COURT – WEEK 5 WITH JO TRIP – Tuesday 30th March 2021

RETURN TO COURT – WEEK 6 WITH CAMILLA BUCHANAN – Wednesday 7th April 2021

Scroll down the list below to book the session you want to sign up too & if you want all 6 the booking page will direct you there.

* Participation in our online sessions requires access to an appropriate training space at home. It is the responsibility of the participant or guardian to ensure that the training space is safe to use and that the participant is affiliated to England Netball