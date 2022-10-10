2023 Netball Super League fixtures released
England Netball have today announced the fixtures for the upcoming 2023 Netball Super League (NSL) season, with 11 teams preparing to take to the court in what promises to be the most competitive and exciting league yet.
After a domestic netball season like no other in 2022 that saw record in-arena attendances and highest ever viewing figures, the Netball Super League is back for 2023.
Big-name signings from the world of netball have been announced across the teams during the off-season, with some of netball’s most exciting international and home-grown talent ready to showcase their skills on court as the NSL prepares to return in February.
The season will get underway on 11 February with the ‘Season Opener’ at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, with a jam-packed day of action featuring ten clubs across five games of netball. Matches will then be played out at clubs’ home and away venues through to Finals Weekend in June.
The season will close with the ‘Grand Final’ on 11 June 2023, after which the attention turns to the international calendar and preparations for the Netball World Cup which will be held in South Africa from 28 July to 6 August.
England Netball have also confirmed they will not be partnering with the current headline partner for the 2023 Season.
Fran Connolly, Chief Executive of England Netball added: “Women’s sport is seeing unprecedented growth, which is set to continue, and we have some highly ambitious plans for the future of the league, so it feels like the right time for us to proactively go to market and seek further investment, and we are looking forward to welcoming new brands during this exciting transition for our sport.”
Saracens Mavericks will begin the campaign against Wasps Netball in the season opener at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on 11 February.
Our first match at Hertfordshire Sports Village will see the side face Leeds Rhinos on 18th February, before away fixtures against Loughborough Lightning and Surrey Storm in the first double header of the season.
The second double header of the season over the 24th-26th March, will see the side make the trip to Bath, before facing Manchester Thunder at home two days later.
A week later, Camilla Buchanan’s side will face local rivals London Pulse at Hertfordshire Sport Village.
The season will end with two away trips: firstly, up north to take on Manchester Thunder, before the side finish the season with a standout trip to London Pulse on Monday 5th June.
Seasonal Memberships are now on sale, with an Earlybird offer of £180 for adults until 10th November. You can purchase your Seasonal Membership here.