New date confirmed for Harlequins Women away
A re-arranged date for Saracens Women’s trip to Harlequins Women has been confirmed.
Alex Austerberry’s side were originally due to head to Twickenham Stoop before Christmas, however the match was postponed for covid-related reasons – as was the re-scheduled match on 2nd January.
The London derby will now take place on Saturday 6th February (KO TBC).
