New fixture list confirmed
Premiership Rugby have today announced a revised fixture list for the second half of the season, starting from the New Year matches.
The New Year’s Eve match against Exeter Chiefs at StoneX Stadium will still remain, however Sarries will now begin 2023 away at Kingsholm on Friday 6th January in front of the BT Sport cameras instead of the originally scheduled home match against Newcastle.
A home match against Bristol then follows at the end of January, before a trip to Welford Road in mid February.
The Showdown 3 in Association with City Index will still remain on Saturday 25th March at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against Harlequins.
In other headline fixtures, a home derby against London Irish will be at StoneX in April, and the Men in Black will round off the regular season at The Recreation Ground on 6/7 May.
Designed to create minimal disruption to the original list – following the suspension of Worcester Warriors and Wasps – it now guarantees five matches each round, with one team having a bye each weekend.
The significant changes include:
- Gallagher Premiership Rugby 2022-23 reduced from 26 rounds to 24
- A rest weekend for all players, coaches, and staff in February
- The Premiership Rugby Cup semi-finals are moved to the weekend of 10-12 February
- The Premiership Rugby Cup Final is moved to the weekend of 17-19 March
- The season will end as planned with the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final on Saturday 27 May, live on ITV and BT Sport
Simon Massie-Taylor, Premiership Rugby’s Chief Executive said: “Restructuring the fixture list has allowed us to create a better narrative in the second half of the season, ensuring five Gallagher Premiership Rugby matches are played on each weekend. The new list also reduces the number of bye weeks for teams and the stop/start challenge for some clubs created by the unfortunate issues at Wasps and Worcester Warriors. I am aware that this has created some real challenges for some of our clubs but I’d like to thank them for agreeing to these changes.
“It is a compelling fixture list with big matches every weekend starting with the New Year games which includes a re-run of the unforgettable 2019 Final, between Saracens and Exeter Chiefs, which is of course live on BT Sport.
“The Premiership Rugby Cup will be moved into the weekends reducing the number of midweek games and the pressure this creates for players, coaches, and staff.
“We would also like to thank our broadcast partners, BT Sport and ITV, who have allowed us to give certainty to our fans with all Gallagher Premiership Rugby matches now confirmed until the middle of February.”
New Fixtures:
Saturday 31st December – Saracens v Exeter Chiefs – StoneX Stadium – 15:00.
Friday 6th January – Gloucester v Saracens – Kingsholm – 19:45
Saturday 28th January – Saracens v Bristol – StoneX Stadium – 15:00
17-19 February – Leicester Tigers v Saracens – Welford Road – TBC
24-26 February – Saracens v Newcastle Falcons – StoneX Stadium
3-5 March – Sale Sharks v Saracens – Salford Stadium – TBC
Saturday 25th March – Saracens v Harlequins – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – 15:00
14-16 April – Northampton Saints v Saracens – cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens – TBC
21-23 April – Saracens v London Irish – StoneX Stadium
6-7 May – Bath Rugby v Saracens – The Recreation Ground – TBC