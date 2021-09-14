New season brings changes for Premiership Rugby

The Gallagher Premiership kicks off on Friday at Ashton Gate with a significant number of new player welfare driven initiatives and research projects, and a raft of new World Rugby law trials.

From this season it will be mandatory for Premiership teams – in all competitions – to seek an ICC review if either, return to play is expected within or on the 10th day or reflecting the sport’s focus on an individualised approach to concussion management, a player is deemed as higher risk irrespective of the time taken to return.

Premiership Rugby will also be trialling a number of welfare-driven law trials:

