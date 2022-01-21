New West Stand lower tier seats launched for the Bath game on 5th February
We are delighted to be allowed to slowly start opening the West Stand earlier than expected and planned.
The stand will not be fully open until the start of next season, but we are able to start using the seating in the lower tier for the Bath game on Saturday 5th February, through to the end of the season.
A limited number of seats for the Bath game are now available in the new West Stand lower tier for match ticket purchasers. Be amongst the first to experience the new West Stand!
Current West Stand Seasonal Members have already been informed that they will be allocated excellent seats in the lower seating tier for the Bath game and all remaining games for the 2021-22 season.
Any Seasonal Members in the East, North or South Stands or any supporters who have already purchased match tickets for the Bath game are not able to swap their seats.
Saracens CEO Lucy Wray said, ‘We are so pleased to be able to open up the lower seating tier of the new West Stand ahead of schedule. Our project team have done a remarkable job to put us in a position to be able to test some of the seating in the stand for the remainder of this current season, ahead of the official opening at the start of the 2022-23 season. Our players and coaches are excited to see the new stand in action for the Bath game so we hope fans will come out in big numbers to support the team.”
Please note:
For the remainder of the 2021-22 season, we will be allocating seats to current West Stand Seasonal Members, home and away teams, media, and school and junior club groups. Any remaining seats will go on general sale on a match-by-match basis as Category 1, 2 or 3.
For supporters who do secure tickets in the new West Stand for any game during the 2021-22 season, they will only have access to their seats, and no other internal or external areas of the West Stand.
As these allocations will change for each match, we are not able to guarantee a specific seat for each game, so we are not able to swap Season Tickets from the East, North or South Stands until next season.
If Saracens secure a home game in the knock-out stages of a cup competition during the 2021-22 season, priority access to new West Stand tickets will be provided to current West Stand Seasonal Members, past West Stand Seasonal Members and Seasonal Members within the East, North and South Stands before the game goes on general sale.
We are unable to provide access to the new wheelchair platforms in the new West Stand for the remainder of the 2021-22 season as we have no access to the lifts within the stand until the start of the 2022-23 season.