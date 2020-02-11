Next two Storm matches at Allianz Park confirmed
Saracens Storm’s next two home matches in the Premiership Rugby Shield have been brought forward a day.
Adam Powell’s side will now face London Irish A on Sunday 22nd March and welcome Bristol Bears A to NW4 on Sunday 12th April. Both fixtures will take place at Allianz Park with 13H00 kick-offs.
Away games against Exeter Braves and Harlequins A remain on Monday nights (6th April and 20th April respectively) with kick-off times to be determined.
The final Shield game of the season against Bath is to be confirmed.
