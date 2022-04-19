NEXT UP | Exeter head to StoneX
Next up at StoneX Stadium for Saracens is a mouth-watering clash with Rob Baxter’s Exeter Chiefs with the race for the Gallagher Premierships top four spots heating up.
Exeter currently occupy fourth spot on the table and are a mere four points ahead of Northampton Saints who have a game in hand over the Chiefs. With that in mind it is fair to say Saracens, who are second, will face a dangerous Exeter side who cannot afford anymore slip ups.
The former champions will also be battle hardened following two back-to-back Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 fixtures against European rugby superpower Munster.
Saracens and Exeter have played out some monumental fixtures over the past decade, with the Chiefs having been crowned English champions on two occasions. Both sides have also faced each other three times in the Premiership final, with Saracens having won all three.
But Exeter famously knocked Sarries out in the semi-finals back in 2017 when a last-gasp Sam Simmonds try snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for Baxter’s men. And both sides will be sure to throw the kitchen sink at each other yet again at StoneX Stadium on Sunday, April 24.
It will serve as a welcome return to domestic action for Saracens following two tough European Challenge Cup fixtures against Brive, and Cardiff Rugby, respectively. There will also be several tasty head-to-heads with the likes of England stars Sam Simmonds, Henry Slade, and Jonny Hill coming up against Billy Vunipola, Owen Farrell, and Maro Itoje.
England head coach Eddie Jones will surely have his eye on this fixture given the magnitude of the game, and the number of internationals both sides have historically produced.
Exeter are also in last chance saloon having lost a vital home clash against Leicester Tigers earlier this month, although they did bounce back with a resounding victory over Bath at Sandy park two weeks ago. For Mark McCall’s men it presents a golden opportunity to cement their place in the end of season Gallagher Premiership play-offs, while victory would help in the quest for a home semi-final which has been crucial in the past.
Saracens’ last home Premiership fixture was held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where they recorded a hard-fought 27-23 victory over a Bristol Bears side who pushed them to the absolute limit. McCall and his players know they will have to take their game up a few notches from the clash with Bristol if they are to overcome Exeter Chiefs on Sunday.