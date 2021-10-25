NEXT UP | Local derbies are on the agenda!

The next generation of Saracens players will get their chance to make an impression in the coming weeks as after the Harlequins and London Irish matches, the Premiership Rugby Cup gets underway.

After the win over Wasps at StoneX Stadium, Mark McCall’s side then travel to the home of defending champions Harlequins for another league encounter.

That game at The Stoop is a 3pm kick-off on Sunday, October 31 and director of rugby McCall will be hoping his team don’t suffer any Halloween frights against Marcus Smith and Co.

After that and the match against Irish on 6th November, a number of Sarries players will be on international duty during the cup competition.

The men in black have a proud record of bringing through players from their academy to the first team and in the past few seasons, Manu Vunipola and Dom Morris are just two such examples.

“With the Saracens academy, a win for us is Dom or Manu playing for the first team at the weekend,” said Tirrell.

“Seeing these boys develop into first-team players and starting for the club is massive for us. That’s what drives us each day – seeing those guys develop on their journey.”

The club hope that trend will continue in the Premiership Rugby Cup, as Harlequins arrive at StoneX on 13th November for the opener.

Many of the Saracens and Irish players who will feature in Round Two met each other at Hazelwood earlier this week as Saracens Storm claimed a hard-fought 24-10 success.

The men in black scored four tries on a wet afternoon in Sunbury as Ben Harris, Tom Mills, Obinna Nkwocha and Ethan Lewis all crossed the line. Fly-half Vunipola kicked two conversions.

Hooker Lewis plans on impressing in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

He has been a regular for Saracens Storm in the last few weeks after moving from Cardiff Rugby last season. “My personal targets is just to be involved in the 23 as much as possible,” he said.

“There is some great competition up here. Even when Jamie George is away with England, we’ve got a lot of very good hookers at this club so the competition is very intense.

“My strongest point is my ball carrying. I just like to get my hands on the ball, fly into people, and see what happens.”

Lewis and the Storm players train regularly with the Saracens main group and it gives the next generation an invaluable chance to learn from key men such as Maro Itoje, Billy and Mako Vunipola, Owen Farrell and Jamie George. That experience is nothing short of vital for those coming through. “It’s quite intense in training,”

Lewis said. “They are big on working hard for your team-mates and doing the unseen stuff. It’s great to work with the likes of Jamie, Mako and Vincent Koch.

“I’ve tried to be a sponge in this environment and I’ve already learnt a lot from them.”