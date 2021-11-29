Saracens

Together Saracens

Login
exe

NEXT Up | Sandy Park awaits for Sarries before Europe takes centre stage

29-11-2021 Club News - Oli Shapley

A huge December is on the horizon for Saracens Men’s side as the 2021/22 season prepares to hot up and the club gets ready to compete on three fronts.

On Saturday, Mark McCall’s side begin an important run of fixtures with a trip to Exeter Chiefs for what should be a full-blooded affair at Sandy Park.

Put together, Saracens and Exeter have won six of the last seven Premiership titles.

Harlequins claimed last season’s glory, but before that, Saracens had won four titles since the 2013/14 season with Exeter claiming the other two. Rob Baxter’s Exeter have established themselves as a powerhouse of English rugby and they will be a stern rival to Saracens’ hopes of winning the title.

It will make their meeting next weekend all the more important. The last time the two sides met was in the 2019/20 Premiership season. Exeter were 14-7 winners on home soil on December 19, 2019.

In the rematch at StoneX Stadium on September 13, 2020, Saracens came out on top 40-17 after rugby returned following the Covid-19 pandemic.

That day, a youthful Saracens side handed the Chiefs their first defeat in eight games. Tries from Rotimi Segun and Dom Morris put McCall’s men 15-5 up at the break.

Will Witty grabbed a second try for then Premiership leaders Exeter either side of two Manu Vunipola penalties for Saracens.

Elliott Obatoyinbo, Janco Venter and Cameron Boon all touched down to secure a bonus-point home win.

McCall will be hoping for a repeat performance at Sandy Park this time around although it is likely the two sides will look very different on Saturday.

Both teams are expected to be at full strength given the magnitude and importance of the fixture although Saracens will be without injured England internationals Owen Farrell and Jamie George who are both on the sidelines currently with ankle and knee injuries respectively.

After the Exeter game, Saracens’ focus switches to Europe and European Rugby Challenge Cup fixtures with Edinburgh and then French side Pau.

As three-time winners of the European Rugby Champions Cup in 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2018/19 – as well as runners-up in 2013/14 – Saracens is a club used to competing at the top table of cross-border competition.

This year, they will be in the Challenge Cup and not the Champions Cup after returning to the Gallagher Premiership for the current season.

First up in Europe this season is Scottish capital side Edinburgh who will arrive at StoneX on Saturday, December 11.

Joining Saracens and Edinburgh in Pool C of the Challenge Cup are Gallagher Premiership outfit London Irish and French sides Pau and Brive.

McCall’s side travel to Pau in round two on Saturday, December 18 for an evening kick-off.

With five teams in each Challenge Cup pool, the pool stage will consist of five rounds with Saracens playing four matches home or away against opponents in their own pool.

One club in each pool will have a bye in every round.

The three highest-ranked sides from each pool will qualify for the knock-out stages.
After the two European games with Edinburgh and Pau, Saracens conclude their 2021 with a home game on Boxing Day against Worcester Warriors in the Gallagher Premiership. Kick-off for that game is 3pm.

McCall and Saracens won’t be looking that far ahead though with the focus solely on Exeter and then Europe. Edinburgh will be difficult opponents at StoneX.

The Scottish side, now coached by former Scotland scrum-half Mike Blair, have had a strong start to the inaugural United Rugby Championship season and started this weekend’s action in fourth place in that competition with three wins, a draw, and a loss from their five games.

Latest News Articles
Partners
Shawbrook
Simba
Hy-Pro
Acronis
Castore
Partners

On the evening of Wednesday 22nd December, a host of Saracens players will be descending on StoneX Stadium to take on the role of coach and give young players from the community the chance to learn from the very best.

The session is open to all players aged U7 – U14 and will provide an opportunity to work with players on a number of skill stations alongside Saracens’ award winning community coaches and high-profile Saracens players under the floodlights of StoneX Stadium on the 4G pitch!

The session will allow young players to train in a fun and enjoyable environment developing individual concepts such as catch & pass, evasion and contact skills. The evening will also allow for players to work on unit development including areas such as rucking, leaching and defence organisation alongside top players.
The coaching session will be followed by an opportunity to collect autographs and mingle with the players responsible for some of the most expansive and entertaining rugby in the Gallagher Premiership.

OVERVIEW

The Saracens Players Coaching Event is Saracens’ most immersive coaching experience. The programme, now in its eighth season, has proven to be a fantastic success generating positive feedback from parents and participants alike.
Saracens profile players are able to attend these evenings to pass on their expert coaching tips to young players across the community. The Saracens players will instil some of the values that drive them, urging young talent to work hard; play with honesty, humility and discipline whilst working together as a team.
Each child will receive their very own limited edition t-shirt to train in and the evening will conclude with an opportunity to collect autographs plus have photos taken with some of the biggest names in the Gallagher Premiership, most of whom are often unable to attend our traditional rugby camps programme.

FEEDBACK

“The evening was fantastic. My son had the best time. It was great to see so many Saracens players in attendance and helping with the coaching. Hats off to you. Will be coming again”
“This was a fantastic event – well organised and well executed by all involved – coaches, players and support staff.”
“Please pass on my thanks to all who helped organise and run the coaching event at Sarries last Wednesday. My 2 boys had a really good time and very much enjoyed training with and meeting the Sarries stars. The coaches and stations were really good and the experience of training on the Sarries pitch will stay with them for a long time. It was a really fun evening and I can’t suggest anything to improve it!”

Specific Course Information:
Course: Saracens Players Coaching Event
Venue: StoneX Stadium
Date: 22/12/21
Time: 18.00 – 18:15 – Arrival for registration
18:30 – Rugby sessions begin
19:30/19:45 – Rugby sessions end & autograph session begins
20:30 – Event close
Ages: U7 – U14
Price: £50.00

Players to be confirmed
*Selected players may be subject to change due to injury, illness or other rugby commitments.

SARACENS RESIDENTIAL RUGBY CAMP, FEATURING A DAY TRAINING WITH THE PROS

Come and experience the life of a professional rugby player on our residential camp. For four days and three nights you will eat, sleep, train, recover and abide by the Core Values in the same way as the Saracens first team do daily.

Throughout your time with some of our top coaches you will work on differing skills that will make you a more rounded player and give you the ability to view the game from different perspectives on the pitch. You will develop skills in leadership, decision making and goal setting as well as creating a game plan that will suit the players around you, culminating in playing a match at StoneX Stadium on the last day with your families invited to be there to watch.  

A day with the pros early in the week will see players experiencing training alongside the professional players in the morning, learning directly from the likes of Maro Itoje, Jamie George and club captain Owen Farrell (players subject to injuries and enforced international leave). After lunch the players will have the opportunity to watch the first team train and ask questions of the management to explore reasoning behind certain activities and improve depth of knowledge that they can take away to their own clubs. There will be an opportunity then for pictures, autographs and questions when the session has finished.

Outside of training the players will learn more about nutrition, the best ways to recover after rugby activity and what work is done away from the pitch in terms of preparation and analysis, all of which will help players achieve their goals set out with coaches throughout the camp.

Our coaches will each bring a range of skills all specialising in different areas of the game. Their knowledge will enable players to work on position specific skills, as well as giving them the opportunity to learn something new, including kicking, scrummaging and passing as well as the contact areas of the game.

Whilst at a Saracens Rugby Camp children will strive to adhere to our core values:

Discipline

We understand our role within the team and commit to be the best that we can be.

Honesty

We are honest with our self and help create a safe environment where others can give and receive honest feedback.

Work Rate

We work together as a team and always give 100%.

Humility

We are good losers as well as good winners and we treat everyone with respect.

Included