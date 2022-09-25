NEXT UP | Sarries welcome Tigers for mouthwatering clash
On Wednesday Saracens Men travel to the Twickenham Stoop to take on Harlequins in the Premiership Rugby Cup. Saracens are in Pool 3 alongside Harlequins, London Irish, and Northampton Saints.
This competition provides an excellent opportunity to test the depth of Mark McCall’s squad and develop the next generation of Saracens players as well as bridging the gap between academy and professional level.
The likes of Owen Farrell, Billy Vunipola, and Maro Itoje have all played in this competition in the past when it was the Anglo-Welsh Cup. Saracens excited the cup at the pool stage last season and will want to do better this season having previously won the competition back in 2015.
The next men’s fixture at StoneX Stadium will take place on Saturday with a mouth-watering re-match of last season’s Gallagher Premiership final when Saracens take on defending English champions Leicester Tigers.
Saracens narrowly lost 15-12 to the Tigers at Twickenham in the grand final, and are desperate to go one better this season. Speaking after last season’s agonising defeat Saracens director of rugby McCall said: “The potential and the growth of our squad is massive.
“It was a very frustrating afternoon but a lot of that was their making. They trapped us in our half for long periods and backed with brilliant defensive work on the odd occasion when we got into their half their defence was on point and a bit too good for us. Hopefully we can use the pain to come back stronger.”
Despite the season being in its very early stages Saracens will be desperate to prove to Leicester they have come back stronger. They will want to right the wrongs of the final by finding ways to unlock the Leicester defence while also counteracting their kicking game which was on point at Twickenham in early June.
Leicester have started the season with wins over Newcastle Falcons and Northampton Saints, coming after a last-gasp 24-20 defeat to Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park.
There should be plenty of exciting match ups with the likes of Jimmy Gopperth versus Owen Farrell, Ben Earl up against Wales international Tommy Reffell, and Mako Vunipola scrummaging against his former England teammate Dan Cole.
This won’t be a match to miss, and even this early in the season one senses that this fixture will have a big bearing on how successful both clubs will be this season.
