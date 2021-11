Nick Tompkins to start for Wales v South Africa

Nick Tompkins has been rewarded for his early-season form with a start against South Africa on Saturday.

The centre has been at his relentless best in attack and defence for the Men in Black so far in the 2021/22 campaign, and he will be taking on the World Champions this weekend at the Principality Stadium.

Tompkins, who has 12 caps for his country will be lining up against fellow Saracen Vincent Koch on Saturday evening in Cardiff.

Wales team to face South Africa:



15 Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets)

14 Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby)

13 Jonathan Davies (Scarlets – Captain)

12 Nick Tompkins (Saracens)

11 Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby)

10 Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints)

9 Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby)

1 Rhys Carré (Cardiff Rugby)

2 Ryan Elias (Scarlets)

3 Tomas Francis (Ospreys)

4 Will Rowlands (Dragons)

5 Adam Beard (Ospreys)

6 Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Rugby)

7 Taine Basham (Dragons)

8 Aaron Wainwright (Dragons)

Replacements:

16 Bradley Roberts (Ulster – uncapped)

17 Wyn Jones (Scarlets)

18 WillGriff John (Scarlets – uncapped)

19 Ben Carter (Dragons)

20 Seb Davies (Cardiff Rugby)

21 Gareth Davies (Scarlets)

22 Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys)

23 Liam Williams (Scarlets)