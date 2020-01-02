Nigel Wray Retires As Chairman

Nigel Wray has decided to retire as Chairman of Saracens with immediate effect.

Wray said: “As we enter a new year, a new decade, it is time for the Club to make a fresh start. I am not getting any younger and feel this is the right moment for me to stand down as Chairman and just enjoy being a fan of this incredible rugby club. I will always be committed to the wonderful Saracens family.

“The Wray family will continue to provide the required financial support to the Club, and I will remain actively engaged in the work of the Saracens Sport Foundation and Saracens High School, as part of the Club’s ongoing commitment to our community in north London.”

A new independent Chairman will be appointed imminently.

Edward Griffiths will take up the role of interim CEO for a 12-month period. Mitesh Velani will assume a consultancy position at the Club and remain on the Saracens board.