NSL Confirms Streaming agreement for 2023 season

The Netball Super League (NSL) returns on Saturday 11 February and fans will be able to watch the action as it unfolds live on Sky Sports and YouTube.

Starting with the Season Opener at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, Sky Sports will be airing all five games featuring the ten teams live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports YouTube, giving fans their first opportunity to see all the teams’ new line ups as they take to court throughout the season.

New for the 2023 season is live Friday Night Netball; a dedicated slot every week from 7-9pm. A party atmosphere awaits fans inside the arenas, whilst a brand new 15-minute hype show on social media with exclusive access to players and behind the scenes footage will lead into Sky Sport’s traditional build-up and comprehensive analysis.

This will all start with a gripping clash between two of last year’s semi-finalists London Pulse and Team Bath, live at the Copper Box Arena on Friday 17 February and all Friday Night Netball matches will be shown live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports YouTube.

Two further games will also be streamed each week on the Sky Sports YouTube channel, whilst highlights of every game will also be available on the NSL YouTube channel.

After 20 rounds, the top four teams will go head-to-head in the semi-finals before the Grand Final takes place on Sunday 11 June.

The 2023 season, which is set to be the most competitive and exciting yet, will feature some of the biggest names from the UK as well as stars from across the globe, ready to showcase their talents ahead of a bigger summer of netball with the Netball World Cup in South Africa.

Fran Connolly, CEO of England Netball commented:

“We are delighted to partner with Sky Sports once again to enable fans to witness the drama of the NSL. It promises to be a fantastic season of netball, and it is fantastic for the visibility and growth of the sport that there will be so much live netball action to enjoy across broadcast channels and online every week.

“The new Friday night slot will provide a whole new level of entertainment for fans, and after last year’s season that saw unprecedented levels of fans watching in arenas and from home, we are excited to showcase our sport to an ever-growing audience. I’d urge all netball fans to tune in and get behind their teams. This season is going to be a cracker and you won’t want to miss it.”

Helen Falkus, Director of Multi Sports at Sky Sports said:

“We’re very much looking forward to another season of the NSL with England Netball and continuing to deliver the best live coverage to our Sky Sports viewers. As the Netball audience continues to grow, we’re excited to introduce the new ‘Friday Night Netball’ which will enable both existing and new fans to engage with the sport and bring the live atmosphere and energy to the forefront of our coverage.”