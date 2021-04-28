Off The Top – Club Update

Nobody can plan perfectly as things have been too uncertain in today’s world, but we can prepare.

Scenario planning has been key for the entire organisation over the past year and it continues to be vital. Strange times can challenge us in a really good way and get us ready for an exciting future.

Sometimes in sport you can get into a rut, just thinking week to week, but it’s ALL ABOUT THE LONG TERM. Where do we want to be in ten years’ time? What will success look like?

We are working to build something incredibly special and important at Saracens. Something the entire Saracens family can all feel proud to be part of and we can all tell our grandchildren about. Such things aren’t meant to be easy!

If you are like me, then last Sunday’s men’s performance against Ealing brought about a mixture of emotions… pride, enjoyment and relief! It has been fantastic to see the majority of our Men’s players back together again over recent weeks, enjoying each other’s company around the training ground and as always pushing standards and performance on the pitch. Nick Tomkins beaming as he scored a try! As Mark has said this week, there is a strong sense there is a lot more to come from the group in the weeks ahead, but momentum is building nicely. Always important to peak at the right time.

Securing the long term services of 10 integral members of the Men’s coaching team was an essential part of our strategy to build back stronger. Mark McCall and his team have been instrumental in not only achieving on pitch success for the club for over 10 years, but also in ingraining a set of values and a powerful culture that now permeates throughout the club and across our group of organisations, including the Saracens Foundation and Saracens High School. We are a ‘people’ business and you honestly could not find better people.

Once again, Saracens Women have performed brilliantly well this season securing a semi-final in the Allianz Premier 15s, which we now know will take place at StoneX Stadium on Saturday 22nd May, KO 2.30pm. Loughborough Lightning will be the visitors and we are going to be asking our loyal supporters to get right behind our Women as they attempt to hold onto their title as Premier 15s Champions. If the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown stays on track, this game will be the first opportunity for us to welcome some of you back to StoneX Stadium, followed by the Men’s Greene King IPA Championship game against Hartpury University RFC on 29th May, and if all goes to plan hopefully a home play-off final game for the Men on either 12th or 19th June. I can’t wait to hear the noise of our fans ringing out and nor can our players!

Last week we announced a new club partner, Shawbrook Bank, who will go across all three of our teams and have also supported our Foundation. Outstanding work from the partnership team and the communications team! A real statement of intent for the club following the City Index by StoneX launch earlier this year. Recently we have also been able to announce extensions to our partnerships with Simba and Hypro. These commercial partnerships, along with the launch of innovative projects like the new co-working facility at the stadium named Copthall Connect, have all been delivered against a backdrop of global economic uncertainty and financial fragility within domestic rugby union. I believe this speaks volumes to the value of the Saracens brand.

Although there is plenty of hard work still ahead of us, on and off the pitch, we are turning a corner, there are exciting times ahead and an opportunity for many more great memories. Whilst there is optimism for the future, we promise you all that we will remain vigilant and always maintain a sense of urgency to keep driving standards and keep driving forward.

None of this is possible without the commitment and loyalty of our supporters, so thank you once again for all that you do for our great club. I have missed seeing you fill our stands.

Very best wishes and take care,

Lucy Wray, CEO

P.S. Please do fill in the survey which is coming soon to your inbox. Your opinion really matters to us and we are listening.