Our future looks bright, I want to be part of it – Maitland

Sean Maitland’s decision to further his stay at Saracens was a simple one for the winger.

The Scotland international has extended his contract in north London for a further two years after 73 Sarries appearances since joining in 2016.

“Our future looks bright that’s for sure and I want to be a part of it.”

In that time, as well as scoring 29 tries, he has proved influential on and off the field and has firmly settled along with his family in the area.

“I’m very happy to extend my Saracens; it was a bit of a no-brainer for me,” the 31-year-old said.

“Everyone had their own different situations going on that needed to be dealt with internally but for me and at this point in my career to move would probably be stupid.

“To stay at the club for another two years is more for my family, my young girls and also my wife. We love it here, we’re settled and I wanted to stayed because I love being here and I love what the club is about and the people that are in it.”

Maitland continued: “We’re (Saracens) one big family. That comes right from the top, from the owner, into the group and the Academy.

“We’re all aligned and one big family and for me that’s important. My girls are getting older, they’re at pre-school now and it would have been tough to move.

“I’m just glad I got the opportunity to stay for another couple of years. I’m happy I’m part of this family for another two years.”