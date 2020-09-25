Our promise to members has not changed

Following the Government’s announcement earlier this week in relation to no crowds at sports events, due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, we wanted to reassure all our seasonal members that our promise to you has not changed.

A seasonal membership for the 2020/21 season entitles you to 16x Saracens Men’s home games (plus a range of extra membership benefits).

If any games are not delivered by the end of the season you will be entitled to a full refund for each impacted game. Your total refund value will be communicated at the conclusion of the 2020/21 season and processed within 45 days.

If you are in a position to do so we would strongly encourage you to commit to a two or three-year seasonal membership when a member of our team calls you in the days or weeks ahead. This will ensure you receive the very best value seasonal membership available.

The commitment that a huge number of our supporters have shown by renewing their seasonal memberships, during these most uncertain times, is making a significant difference to the club’s financial position. It is also further building the sense of togetherness that our players, coaches, staff and all associated with our club enjoys with our supporters, which continues to give us great energy and determination.

We fully understand that not everyone will be able to renew at this time, and we want all of our supporters to know that we value your loyalty greatly and we will be working hard with other stakeholders to get you back to games as soon as possible.

With thanks and best wishes,

Neil Golding

Chairman

Vic Luck

Chief Financial Officer