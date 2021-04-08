Owen Farrell named Club Captain of Saracens

Saracens is thrilled to announce that fly-half Owen Farrell has been named Club Captain on a permanent basis.

The 29-year-old, who has made 201 appearances for Sarries since making his debut all the way back in 2008, gladly accepted the offer made by Director of Rugby Mark McCall.

Farrell follows in the immediate footsteps of Brad Barritt and the likes of Alistair Hargreaves and Steve Borthwick, all brilliant leaders who enjoyed significant success in the role.

An incredibly driven competitor and already a proven leader, McCall insists Farrell’s unique ability to inspire and challenge those around him will serve him incredibly well in the role.

“We are thrilled that Owen has accepted the invitation to become Club Captain,” said McCall.

“In truth, he has been at the heart of the Saracens project from a young age and his leadership has been key to any success the club has had.

“Owen cares deeply about the club and his teammates, he has a unique ability to inspire those around him, both by what he does and what he says.

“He is thoughtful, insightful and modest but at his core he is a competitor who will never stop trying to improve; he pushes everyone here to be better.

“We are excited for all that is ahead for Owen, for this team and for our club.”

On accepting the role, Farrell was of course humbled to be captain of a team that has meant so much to him over the past 13 years of his life.

And with an exciting period ahead, he was quick to mention that there are in fact many people who will play a pivotal role in leading this club to future successes.

“It’s a massive honour, a big privilege,” he said. “This club’s been a massive part of my life for a long time now and to be asked to be captain is a massive privilege.

“There are a lot of people who are engrained in this place, who know exactly what it’s all about and they’re the ones that drive it every day and the ones that know the standards that we set.

“There’s a lot of care around the place and that is shown in a lot of ways; driving each other, being honest with each other, supporting each other and that’s massive when it comes to working in the same place every day.

“When I think of all the good captains that I’ve been lucky enough to be under is that they’ve been themselves. They’ve learnt a lot but they’ve been themselves throughout and it’s important to be authentic.”