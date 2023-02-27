Packer praises ‘phenomenal’ performance in Gloucester

Player of the Match Marlie Packer praised a “phenomenal” performance from her side, as they secured victory at Kingsholm to breathe new life into the race for the top two.

“We knew that we were going to have to come to Kingsholm and pull up our socks and we really did that,” she explained.

“We knew we were going to have to dig deep. They came at us from kick off to the final whistle. They’ve been at the top all season, and we’ve been there many times. We knew that we had to play well but also perform for a full 80 minutes and the squad really performed.”

Packer was also full of praise for her pack, who fronted up and produced a gargantuan display to send their opposite numbers into reverse on several occasions.

“The pack fronted up and we knew that that’s what we needed to do. In the week, they spoke about focusing on our inside balls, but we just focused on what we do and doing it well.”

Packer scored two tries herself, but highlighted the work of the collective group that goes into securing each try.

“It’s always good to score. It might be my name that gets dotted down but it’s about all the work that everyone has put in leading up to that to get us over the line.

We knew we had to be direct, and the forwards led by example. Then with the backs, to see Jess Breach pick up the ball and go straight through, that was what we wanted to do. Across the board it was brilliant.”

A physical first half saw Gloucester-Hartpury edge ahead on the scoreboard but Packer explained that there was no panic at half-time, as her side looked to continue to build the score throughout the second period and sharpen up their attacking threat.

“Sometimes, it’s not about the scoreboard, it’s about what’s happening on the pitch. We knew that when we got into their 22, we needed to come away with points. In the first half, we let ourselves down in that area a little bit, but we needed those points early doors. It was about building the scoreboard and keeping it ticking over.”

Next weekend, the side return to the home surroundings of StoneX Stadium against Sale Sharks and Packer is expecting another bruising encounter, as her side look to keep up their recent momentum.

“We played Sale a few weeks ago, but you know that they will be physical. They’ve got real character in their side and always give it everything. We need to build again from here and put down another positive marker.”