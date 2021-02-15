Phizz Returns As Official Hydration Partner

Saracens is pleased to announce it has renewed its partnership with hydration company Phizz for the 2021 season.

The young British brand has been an official partner of the club for three years, powering the team both on and off the field.

Phizz was scientifically formulated to be the most comprehensive blend of hydration, vitamins and minerals out there. The effervescent tablets rapidly hydrate the body up to three times more than water alone and replenish electrolytes along with an alphabet of vitamins & minerals to provide natural energy and support immune and brain function, recovery and wellness.

Saracens fly-half and England captain Owen Farrell said: “Staying hydrated is key to playing at your best. Phizz supports with this, providing the hydration, vitamins and minerals we lose during all training sessions and during games. A Phizz tablet keeps us hydrated and helping us to perform at our best.”

Phizz Head of Sport Yasmin Badiani said: “Phizz is proud to continue to fuel the Saracens family. The ongoing partnership with Saracens is a major highlight for our growing company and we are honoured to be able to supply the team for another season.”

Saracens Group Head of Partnerships Lucy Englander added: “We are so pleased to announce this extension with Phizz. On a personal basis I use the product day in, day out and I couldn’t recommend it highly enough. Thank you, Team Phizz, for the continued support!”

Although Phizz is used by more than 50 pro sports teams across Premier League & Championship Football clubs, Saracens Rugby & South Africa Cricket, it’s not just for pro athletes. Phizz is for home workouts, long Zoom meetings and general wellness.

