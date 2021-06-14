Play-off final second leg live on BT Sport

The second leg of the Greene King IPA Championship Play-Off Final against Ealing Trailfinders on Sunday will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2.

Coverage will start at 15:00, with 30 minutes of build-up before kick off at 15:30 at StoneX Stadium.

The Men in Black take a 60-point lead in to the match, and will be hoping to get their hands on the Championship trophy after the game to confirm their place back in the Gallagher Premiership.

For those who do not have a BT Sport subscription, there will be live match updates across the Saracens social media channels as well as reaction straight after the final whistle.