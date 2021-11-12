Poppy Cleall to make 50th cap for Red Roses v Canada

Six Saracens have been selected in the Red Roses match day squad for Sunday’s match against Canada at the Twickenham Stoop.

Poppy Cleall will make her 50th cap, whilst Hannah Botterman, Zoe Harrison and Sarah McKenna will also start in South West London.

Marlie Packer and Holly Aitchison have been named on the bench and will be looking to make their mark when called upon.

Middleton said: “I’m delighted with the results and performances of our opening two games against New Zealand, both of which were also fantastic occasions.

“Our attentions have now shifted and we are fully focussed on Sunday’s game against Canada.

“Abbie and Poppy have been an integral part of our squad for a number of years and we’re looking forward to celebrating and acknowledging their 50th caps at The Stoop.

“Canada are a very strong and physical side and we know we need to be at our best to come out on top.

“Preparations have gone well this week and we’re all looking forward to Sunday’s game.”



England Women team to play Canada:

15. Sarah McKenna

14. Heather Cowell

13. Lagi Tuima

12. Helena Rowland

11. Abby Dow

10. Zoe Harrison

9. Claudia MacDonald

1. Hannah Botterman

2. Amy Cokayne

3. Sarah Bern

4. Zoe Aldcroft

5. Abbie Ward

6. Sarah Hunter

7. Sadia Kabeya

8. Poppy Cleall

Finishers:

16. Lark Davies

17. Vickii Cornborough

18. Maud Muir

19. Harriet Millar-Mills

20. Alex Matthews

21. Marlie Packer

22. Leanne Infante

23. Holly Aitchison