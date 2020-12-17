Positive feedback following Return of spectators to Copthall Stadium

With 1,000 back at Copthall Stadium for the first time since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Saracens put in place a number of new procedures to endure the stadium was safe for the return of supporters.

In order to help plan for future events, the club sent a ‘Return of Spectators to Copthall Stadium’ survey to those who attended the match. The post-match survey was designed to understand each individual’s personal experience notwithstanding the ballot process, travel options, their welcome to the stadium, food and drink facilities and, most importantly, the Covid-19 restrictions in place at the game.

The response from our Seasonal Members who attended the match was positive with 99% of attendees stating they felt Covid secure at the match – an important result as we aim to progress to have more fans at the stadium in the New Year.

This is thanks to the hard work of our club staff and volunteers – in particular our brilliant Pioneers – as well as our Official Hygiene Partner Rentokil Initial. Back in August, Rentokil Initial came on board as our Official Hygiene Partner and worked closely with the club to create a hygienically clean environment supported by Rentokil Initial products and services including the installation of hand sanitiser dispensers, disinfection treatments across the players’ changing rooms and the stands, the use of UV disinfection, electrostatic disinfection, mist blowing space treatment and conventional ultra-low volume (ULV) disinfection fogging.

It was great to have supporters back in the stadium and 93% of our members rated their matchday experience as good or excellent – much helped by the terrific rugby on show! – with 73% stating they would actively recommend a day at Saracens to their friends and family, even with Covid protocols in place.

Prior to the game, the club put in place a ballot process to distribute tickets and of the 1,000 fortunate enough to get on, 81% were happy with the ballot process – of course they were, they got a ticket for a cracker of a match! Our aim is to ensure members get to at least one pre-season game before the start of the Championship season (Tier permitting).

We had lots of feedback with regards to running out of food prior to kick-off which we apologise for and will ensure we have enough stock to cope with demand at our next event and beyond – it’s been so long we forgot how delicious and popular our pies are!

A big thank you must go to all 1,000 who attended the game and to the 400-plus who provided such useful feedback to help us improve all aspects of the experience including communications, travel arrangements, food and drink and COVID-19 safety measures.

It was great to see so many familiar faces back at Copthall Stadium and we hope to see more of you in the near future.