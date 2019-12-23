Premiership Rounds 14 and 15 confirmed

Saracens will host Harlequins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in The Showdown on Saturday 28th March (KO 15H00), live on BT Sport.

The fixture is proving popular among supporters and tickets are selling fast! The state-of-the-art stadium holds just over 62,000 people and the match is part 1 of a five-year partnership between Saracens and Spurs.

For the past two seasons, Sarries have played their ‘home’ league match against Quins at the London Stadium but this time the game will be back in north London.

Meanwhile, Mark McCall’s side will travel to Bristol Bears on Friday 20th March (KO 19H45), also live on BT Sport.

The Men in Black will head to Ashton Gate in Round 14 a week after the conclusion of the Six Nations.