Premiership Rugby Update

Premiership Rugby Limited has released a statement following today’s announcement from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) regarding elite sport, as follows:

Premiership Rugby welcomes today’s confirmation from the DCMS that elite sports in England can return to training.

The publication of guidelines by DCMS allows the development of plans – with the Government and other sports bodies – for a return to individual or small group training that strictly adheres to UK Government and Public Health England guidance. This allows the first steps to be taken towards the return of Gallagher Premiership Rugby.

Darren Childs, chief executive at Premiership Rugby, said: “With the support of all stakeholders, our job is now to find a safe way for one of our greatest national sports to thrive.

“Our priority is the health and safety of supporters, players, management, staff and the wider community, so our season will resume only when it is safe to do so.

“I’d like to thank the RFU, RPA and Professional Game Board for their high levels of collaboration throughout the crisis.”

During lockdown, Premiership Rugby clubs and supporters have made an inspiring response to the crisis, supporting their communities. We would also like to thank those many supporters who are key workers and those who have offered their services to the community as volunteers.

Premiership Rugby is pleased to continue to participate with a Government co-ordinated group of sporting bodies working through the challenges facing the industry, with the support of DCMS, RFU and RPA, as well as BT Sport and commercial partners.

Premiership Rugby continues to give its full support to the lockdown measures and urges everyone to follow Government advice and we would like to reiterate that our thoughts and those of our clubs are with all those directly affected by the pandemic.

If you are worried about Coronavirus, please seek the latest official guidance from the NHS website: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19