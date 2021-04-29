Preparing to welcome you back to StoneX Stadium

As we build towards the business end of the rugby season this is a good time to provide you with an update on the potential return of crowds to StoneX Stadium.

If the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown stays on track, the Saracens Women’s semi-final on 22nd May will present the first opportunity for us to welcome back a reduced capacity crowd to StoneX Stadium, followed by the Men’s Greene King IPA Championship game against Hartpury University RFC on 29th May, and if all goes to plan hopefully a home play-off final game for the Men on either 12th or 19th June. Saracens, in conjunction with the Sports Grounds Safety Authority’s (SGSA), will follow the DCMS’s Elite Sport Stage Five – Return to Competition guidance for the safe return of all spectators. We can’t begin to explain how excited we are about the prospect of having our supporters back in the stands. Our operations team are working extremely hard on preparations for your return and you can be sure that we will provide you with an extremely safe environment at StoneX Stadium.

As we have made clear previously, we will be offering our Seasonal Members a full refund for the 2020-21 season, which will be dealt with following the completion of the season. We will therefore be offering supporters the opportunity to purchase tickets for the reduced capacity games highlighted above, with current seasonal members given a priority booking period ahead of each game. If there are still tickets available after the priority booking period then tickets will go on general sale. We will be providing details on how to secure tickets for the Women’s semi-final in the days ahead so keep a close eye on your inbox!

“I can’t wait to hear the noise of our fans ringing out and nor can our players.” Lucy Wray, Saracens CEO