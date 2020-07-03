Professional Game Board update on training

The Professional Game Board has given provisional authorisation for Premiership Rugby clubs to move to Stage 2: Elite Sport Return to Training Guidance, from Monday 6 July.

Chris Booy, Professional Game Board Chair said: “I can confirm that the Professional Game Board which incorporates representatives of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) Premiership Rugby, Rugby Players Association (RPA) and Championship Clubs has given provisional authorisation for Premiership Rugby clubs to move to Stage 2: Elite Sport Return to Training Guidance, from Wednesday 8 July.

“The Premiership clubs successfully completed Stage 1 of the process so now we can move to Stage 2 ahead of the targeted resumption of Gallagher Premiership Rugby on the weekend of 14-16 August.

“I’m delighted to confirm that Rugby Restart is on track. The teams at Premiership Rugby, RFU and RPA and at our clubs have undertaken a huge amount of work to get us to Stage 2 and I commend them for their dedication and tireless commitment to resuming the League campaign when it is safe to do so.”

Click here for the DCMS Guidance on Stage 2

Stage 2 allows for the resumption of close contact training where small groups and/or teams will be able to interact much closer to one another.

As was necessary for Stage 1 training, clubs will need to provide a written declaration to Premiership Rugby and the RFU that they have met a number of key criteria alongside a full risk assessment informing the operational policy for their training facility. These include:

All players and support staff undertaking an Education Module which will inform a formal “opt in” process for moving to Stage 2.

All players and designated support staff undergoing regular COVID-19 testing, and maintaining the high standards of hygiene introduced at training facilities.

All clubs in conjunction with Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Football Union undertaking a rugby risk assessment to support the mitigation of risk in training.

The continuation of a daily medical screening for players and support staff, which involves the completion of a symptom checklist and temperature check before entering the training facility.

A contact tracing protocol which will be supported by GPS data and the videoing of training sessions.

The provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) appropriate for the setting.