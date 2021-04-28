Proudly Shawbrook, Proudly Saracens, Proudly Making A Difference

Earlier this month, the partnerships team were delighted to announce the Club had entered into a multi-year partnership with Shawbrook, an award winning specialist Bank offering property and business finance solutions in addition to personal loans and savings products.

Shawbrook will be featured on the back of the playing shirts of the Saracen’s Men and Saracens Women rugby teams as well as on the back of the Saracens Mavericks playing dresses, the club’s Vitality Superleague netball franchise. Shawbrook will become Saracens’ Official Banking Partner and will also become a partner of the club’s charitable arm, the Saracens Foundation.

The partnership has been struck 10 years since Saracens won their first league title and a decade since Shawbrook was founded. Since 2011, Shawbrook has grown to become a leading specialist lending and savings bank – serving over 300,000 customers, providing £7.1bn of loans and managing £6.9bn of deposits. With a focus on making a difference in the specialist banking market and to the UK businesses and consumers it supports, Shawbrook is aligning itself not just with one of the world’s leading rugby brands but the wider Saracens family – including all three professional teams and the Saracens Foundation.