Q&A with Performance Director Phil Morrow: How has COVID-19 affected men’s training?

Due to the impact of coronavirus, Saracens Men’s matches have been postponed for a five-week period.

We caught up with Performance Director Phil Morrow to find out what the players will be up to in that period and how Saracens supporters can stay active at home.

Q: With COVID-19 forcing a five-week postponement of matches, how does this affect the players’ training schedule?

Phil Morrow: The players have all been given three weeks off and we will start back in April doing some more structured training. There are some injured players doing some rehab to make sure they are ready when the season starts up again.

Q: What sort of exercises/workouts will the players have to do to keep themselves conditioned before they return to training?

PM: The players have all been spoken to by the S&C coaches about areas to keep on top of over the next few weeks, but due to the situation a lot of this is stuff they can do at home or by themselves on a pitch.

“There is still plenty you can do at home to keep yourself healthy.”

Q: On their return to full training, will training be similar to sessions in pre-season to get the players up to speed for their first match back?

PM: No, things will be a little more condensed. In a pre-season, we normally have nine weeks to prepare for the start of the season. So, we will get into team training a little quicker than a pre-season, but the gym work and fitness work will be similar at the start.

Q: Is the schedule similar for players in rehabilitation/coming back from injury? Does this period affect the way the injured players are treated?

PM: The injured guys continue to work with the physios and S&C coaches over this period. It is a little different because they will work by themselves instead of in groups, but the work they do isn’t different. It goes without saying that any player who has any symptoms or people they live with have symptoms they would remain at home isolated and would only start their rehab again once they finish their isolation period and symptoms have gone.

Q: What would your advice be to Saracens fans who are at home but would still like to exercise?

PM: There is still plenty you can do at home to keep yourself healthy. If you are not isolated, you are still able to go for walks or jogs with appropriate social distancing in the countryside. If you are at home, there will be load of good resources on the internet for home bodyweight circuits to keep yourself healthy.