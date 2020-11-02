QUARTET OF ENGLAND ROSES RETURN FOR UNFINISHED BUSINESS WITH MAVERICKS

Saracens Mavericks are delighted to welcome back four England Roses as they return to finish what was started in 2020 as we announce our first signings of the netball transfer window.

The COVID-19 pandemic put pay to the Mavericks hopes of a third Vitality Netball Superleague title, but Head Coach Kat Ratnapala and her team are back stronger for the new season.

Pulling on the black and red in 2021 are:

Kadeen Corbin #61

One of the names synonymous with Mavericks in recent years, Kadeen has been carving up the international court as well as thrilling Vitality Superleague fans. We can expect her trademark poise, artistic flair and experience in the shooting circle. Kadeen is a fast, dynamic and powerful athlete whose infectious energy continues to be a huge part of the Saracens Mavericks family.

Looking ahead to the new season, Kadeen said: “I’m so excited to continue this journey with Mavs, we started really strong but never got to finish, so let’s start fresh and create more this season.”

Jodie Gibson

Always impressing with her resilience, professionalism and team ethic; Jodie will finally take to the court for Mavericks in 2021 after the pandemic delayed her debut for the team. A player with steely determination and an expert ability to read the game, don’t be fooled by this smiling assassin on court as Jodie prepares to slot into a strong Saracens Mavericks defence.

The England defender is counting down the days for the new season and said: “I am so excited for my second season with Saracens Mavericks. I’m still eagerly waiting to make my on-court debut and I cannot wait until that moment”

Gabby Marshall #84

The return of Marshall, our mid-court maestro will be heralded by Mavericks fans. Gabby possess an incredible work rate, excellent speed and is relentless in her hunger to break down the transition play of opponents. Her play moving in the other direction should not be forgotten too, an ability to move the ball at pace and laser like precision means that Gabby provides perfect passes into the shooting circle with exceptional regularity.

The passionate mid-courter said: “I am delighted to be signing for another season with Saracens Mavericks. I love this club, from the players to the staff, our amazing volunteers, and our fans too. I can’t wait get back on court for Saracens Mavericks!”

Razia Quashie #80

The rising star of Mavericks defence, Razia has started to impress on the domestic and international scene. She put the league on notice in 2018 with a string of wonderful performances, showcasing a huge amount of flair, elevation and speed. A tornado of turnovers, Razia has the potential to grow into an even more complete defender next season and Mavericks fans can expect big things once more in 2021.

The Mavericks stalwart said: “I’m Back! 5 seasons, 5 years with Mavericks and what a time it has been. I am so excited to step back out on court with the girls, picking up where we left off from last season. I am keen to keep developing as a player and maintain my relationship with my team. I am grateful for their support over the years.

“I am so proud of wearing the black and red dress on court to show my pride. Pride in Mavericks and pride in having the most supportive and dedicated fans. While I am disappointed that we did not get to see through the 2020 season 2021 is OUR year! We will continue to develop as a team and hopefully achieve a top 4 spot. Stronger Together. Mavericks”

More announcements will be made shortly as Mavericks confirm their 2021 squad ahead of the October 30th signing deadline.

